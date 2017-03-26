Zheng Chaoying Warm Up and Stretching Techniques for a Healthy Table Tennis Player Part 1
Zheng Chaoying, during the ITTF World Cadet Challenge
gave a lecture to the young players about various warm up and stretching techniques
they have to practice to maintain their healthy body throughout their career.
– in Shanghai, China, October 2016.
