Submit Video
HomeVideosTischtennisZheng Chaoying Warm Up and Stretching Techniques for a Healthy Table Tennis Player Part 1

Zheng Chaoying Warm Up and Stretching Techniques for a Healthy Table Tennis Player Part 1

Tischtennis
0 Comments

Zheng Chaoying, during the ITTF World Cadet Challenge
gave a lecture to the young players about various warm up and stretching techniques
they have to practice to maintain their healthy body throughout their career.
– in Shanghai, China, October 2016.

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
International Table Tennis FederationITTFTischtennis

You might be interested in

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

CLOSE