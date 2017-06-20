World’s Fastest Gamer | Jenson Button talks esports
Jenson Button, McLaren Honda driver and former Formula 1 World Champion talks about the precision driving skills of esports gamers and the level of engineering detail virtual racers can learn when gaming.
Find out more about World’s Fastest Gamer and the hunt to find our next simulator driver here: http://mclrn.co/WFGHome
