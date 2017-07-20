Submit Video
World's Fastest Gamer Finalist #2 David Le Garff

Motorsport
Then there were 8.

Meet David, your next World’s Fastest Gamer finalist. Watch this space to find out about the eight remaining places.

Find out more about World’s Fastest Gamer and the hunt to find our next simulator driver here: http://www.mclaren.com/WFG

