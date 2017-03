Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

In 2015, mixed nation doubles pairs were allowed to compete in the World Table Tennis Championships

China’s Xu Xin paired up with Korea’s Yang Haeun to become the first ever mixed doubles championships pair to have different nationalities

Will this happen again at #ITTFWorlds2017?

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)