Wir präsentieren: #Die96Trikots 2017/18
Wir präsentieren: #Die96Trikots 2017/18!
Ab sofort hier: 👉 https://shop.hannover96.de ! Und ab 14 Uhr in den Fanshops!
► Abonniert uns für mehr Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Subscribe for more Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Website: http://www.hannover96.de
► Facebook: http://facebook.com/hannover96
► Twitter: http://twitter.com/hannover96
► Instagram: http://instagram.com/hannover96
► Fanshop: https://shop.hannover96.de/
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)