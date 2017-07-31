Wildest Wipeouts at the Puerto Escondido Challenge 2017

Check out some of the wildest and most brutal wipeouts at the Puerto Escondido Challenge 2017 that Greg Long describes as „It’s like being blindsided by a big linebacker.“

