What REALLY Happens During the F1​ Summer Shutdown?

With the rest of the Formula One family off sunning themselves over the summer break, that left Rosanna in charge of Silver Arrows HQ. What could possibly go wrong?

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

Download the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport app: https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1/officialapp/

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

Tweets by MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)