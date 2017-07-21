We’re Halfway to the Title

At the halfway mark, it’s anyone’s game.

Can Steph cement her place in the history books with her 7th trophy?

Will Tyler go back-to-back?

Could Courtney finally break her runner-up curse?

Or will Sally’s hard work in the gym finally pay off?

We’re halfway to finding out – and we can’t wait to see what happens in Surf City.

