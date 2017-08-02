Waves For Change – Corona Open J-Bay Edition 2017

On a lay during the Corona Open J-Bay, Rosy Hodge, Ace Buchan and more helped out at a session with Waves for Change, a local non-profit that helps at-risk youth through coaching in the water, and on land. Started several years ago by English surfer Tim Conibear, the group has been recognized internationally for its work, including, most recently, the Laureus Foundation’s Sport for Good award. #WSL #jbay

