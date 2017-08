Showdown at Anfield. This evening, TSG take on Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League play-off. Despite losing the first leg 1-2 in Hoffenheim, Julian Nagelsmann’s men are confident they can turn it around. One thing is certain: TSG will not meekly surrender their Champions League place to the Reds. Here’s what they had to say before the game:

