#VisitingFriends – Recap of Audi Summer Tour 2017 🇨🇳 🇸🇬 | FC Bayern
The FC Bayern Audi Summer Tour 2017 in China and Singapore is over now! We recap what the players and staff experienced during these 12 days in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Sinapore in a sporting and a cultural way! #VisitingFriends ⚽
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)