WJTTC 2016 Highlights: Tomokazu Harimoto vs Alexandre Cassin (1/4)

Tischtennis
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

Review all the highlights from the Tomokazu Harimoto vs Alexandre Cassin (1/4) from the 2016 World Junior Table Tennis Championships

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©TMS International

All content is the copyright of TMS International, on behalf of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the TMS/ITTF.

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone