Who will be the 2016 Star Coach presented by Butterfly?

The nominees running to win the award that will be announced at Doha, Qatar on 8 December 2016 are:

Patrick CHILA (FRA): Led Emmanuel Lebesson and Simon Gauzy to the European Championships Men’s Singles Final, the first time two Frenchmen have contested the final, and the first French champion since 1976.

Alan COOKE (ENG): Led the English men’s team to the semi-finals of the World Team Championships for the first time in 33 years, as well as the Great Britain team to the Olympic Quarter Finals for the first time.

LIU Guoliang (CHN): Led the Chinese Men’s team to all the major titles in 2016: World Team Champion, Olympic Team & Singles Gold Medalist and Men’s World Cup Champion

more information on: www.ittfstarawards.com