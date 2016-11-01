Vote here: http://www.ittfstarawards.com/.

Who will be the 2016 Male Table Tennis Star presented by DHS?

The nominees running to win the award that will be announced at Doha, Qatar on 8 December 2016 are:

Quadri ARUNA (NGR): First ever African Olympic Games Quarterfinalist. Highest ever world ranked African player at 25 in the world.

FAN Zhendong (CHN): 2016 Men’s World Cup champion, 2016 World Team Champion, two 2016 ITTF World Tour Super Series titles

MA Long (CHN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles and Team Champion, 2016 World Team Champion, two 2016 ITTF World Tour Super Series titles

Jun MIZUTANI (JPN): Rio 2016 Olympic Games Singles Bronze Medalist and Team Silver Medalist, 2016 World Team Championships Silver Medalist, three 2016 ITTF World Tour titles

Vote by 13 November 2016 here: http://www.ittfstarawards.com/.