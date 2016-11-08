Who will be the 2016 Breakthrough Star presented by Monday Club?

The nominees running to win the award that will be announced at Doha, Qatar on 8 December 2016 are:

Team England made up of Liam PITCHFORD, Paul DRINKHALL & Sam WALKER: Made the semifinals of the World Team Championships for the first time in 33 years, as well Rio 2016 Olympic Quarter Finals for the first time for Great Britain.

Tomokazu HARIMOTO (JPN): Started the year ranked the 10th best under 18 player in the world and by July was ranked number 1 after a historic win at the ITTF World Tour Japan Open Under 21 event at just 12 years of age.

Miu HIRANO (JPN): At 16 years of age became the youngest ever Women’s World Cup Champion, and the first ever Japanese player to win the title.

more information on: www.ittfstarawards.com