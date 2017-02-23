Longest Table Tennis Rally Ever!

This amazing 766 shots rally between Netherlands‘ Li Jie and Japan’s Hitomi Sato that went on for 10 minutes 13 seconds at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open has got to be the longest rally in modern table tennis history! Can anyone beat that??

