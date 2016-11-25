ITTF and Diplomacy – Breaking Down Barriers

The ITTF has long been a forerunner in promoting peace through the sport of table tennis, uniting people of difference cultures and backgrounds. Through the ITTF Dreambuilding program, table tennis is further used as a vehicle for social change and facilitating sustainable peace.

Join us in promoting peace and breaking down barriers with table tennis balls!

