History was made in the finals of the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour IndiaOpen today.

Find out which athletes are one step closer to qualifying for the World Tour Grand Finals at the end of the year.

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©ITTF

All content is the copyright of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the ITTF.