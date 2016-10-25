Historic 2016 ITTF World Cups

Tischtennis
The Liebherr 2016 Men’s World Cup and Seamaster 2016 Women’s World Cup were historic for many different reasons:

USA held the Women’s World Cup for the very first time. This was also the first time the USA has hosted any senior ITTF World Title event.
China did not win the Women’s World Cup for the very first time.
16 year old Miu Hirano became the youngest ever Women’s World Cup Champion.
19 year old Fan Zhendong became the youngest ever Men’s World Cup Champion.

