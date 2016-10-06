Get Ready for the Seamaster 2016 ITTF Women’s World Cup
Be ready to the 20 of the world’s best female table tennis players fight for victory at the Seamaster 2016 ITTF Women’s World Cup held in Philadelphia from 7-9 October 2016!
Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.
©TMS International
All content is the copyright of TMS International, on behalf of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the TMS/ITTF.
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet