Ask A Pro Anything – Petrissa Solja

Rio 2016 Team Silver Medalist Petrissa Solja takes on the ITTF Ask a Pro Anything challenge with Adam Bobrow! Watch to learn more about the German youngster, how she got into table tennis and what other things she likes.

