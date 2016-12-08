2016 World Tour Grand Finals Highlights: Vladimir Samsonov vs Yuto Muramatsu (R16)
Review all the highlights from the Vladimir Samsonov vs Yuto Muramatsu (R16) from the 2016 World Tour Grand Finals
Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.
©TMS International
All content is the copyright of TMS International, on behalf of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the TMS/ITTF.
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet