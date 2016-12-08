2016 World Tour Grand Finals Highlights: Kenta Matsudaira vs Wong Chun Ting (R16)
Review all the highlights from the Kenta Matsudaira vs Wong Chun Ting (R16) from the 2016 World Tour Grand Finals
