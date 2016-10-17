2016 Rough Diamonds Training Camp I Li Xiadong and Zhang Yining – Quality training Part 1

During first Rough Diamonds training camp, September 6-12, 2016 in Luxembourg, Li Xiaodong, Zhang Yining, Feng Zhe and Chang Xiao have presented two coaching workshops. First were addressing the quality of the training (focus, preparation, intensity, understanding exercises). The second one were Questions and Answers with coaches. Strong message how the top players are preparing and what it takes to bring training to level that leads to high performance.

