2016 Croatia Junior & Cadet Open Highlights: Feng Yi-Hsin/Liu V. vs Csaba Andras/Oliver Both (1/2)

Review all the highlights from the 2016 Croatia Junior & Cadet Open Highlights: Feng Yi-Hsin/Liu Victor vs Csaba Andras/Oliver Both (1/2)

Subscribe here for more official Table Tennis highlights: http://bit.ly/ittfchannel.

©TMS International

All content is the copyright of TMS International, on behalf of the International Table Tennis Federation. Images may not be reproduced without prior approval from the TMS/ITTF.