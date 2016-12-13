Vik Muniz – The process behind the 2017 poster
Vik Muniz talks about his art, the process behind the 2017 poster and the love he has for the aesthetic of tennis. http://rg.fr/bUvumY
L’artiste derrière l’affiche 2017, Vik Muniz, nous parle de son art, du processus de création de l’affiche et de sa fascination pour l’esthétique du sport. http://rg.fr/5zHft2
© Vik Muniz-Galerie Lelong / FFT 2017
