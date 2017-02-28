USTAEmbraceAll with Katrina Adams

This Black History Month, the USTA paid tribute to those brave athletes like Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, who paved the way for the contemporary greats like Serena Williams and James Blake by celebrating #USTAEmbraceAll. Here, USTA President, CEO and Chairman Katrina Adams explains why tennis needed pioneers like Gibson and Ashe so that today’s great athletes could thrive thrive in the world of sports. Experience #USTAEmbraceAll here: http://mssv.ly/2maAzPw