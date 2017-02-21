USTAEmbraceAll: US Open Notable African-American Tennis Players

This Black History Month, we shine a light on some of the top African-American tennis players to have ever contributed to the game on the court. Bob Rylan, Margaret and Matilda Peters, Althea Gibson, Arthur Ashe, Zina Garrison, Chanda Rubin, Katrina Adams, Mal Washington, Martin Blackman, James Blake, Serena and Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe are tennis figures from yesterday and today that have defined the game we love so much. Watch and celebrate their legacy. http://tinyurl.com/j5wzthv #USTAEmbraceAll