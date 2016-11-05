Remembering the new world No.1’s Wimbledon debut
On the day Andy Murray becomes the world No.1, throw it back to his debut appearance at Wimbledon as the world No.312…
SUBSCRIBE to The Wimbledon YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/wimbledon
LIKE Wimbledon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wimbledon
FOLLOW Wimbledon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Wimbledon
FOLLOW Wimbledon on Snapchat: add Wimbledon
+1 Wimbledon on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Wimbledon
VISIT: http://www.wimbledon.com/
This is the official YouTube page of The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships), home of Wimbledon. The Championships 2016 will run from 27 June-10 July.