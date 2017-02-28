Karlovic upsets Hewitt at Wimbledon
When Ivo Karlovic beat Lleyton Hewitt at The Championships 2003, he became the first man in the Open Era to beat the defending champion in the first round at Wimbledon
This is the official YouTube page of The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships), home of Wimbledon.