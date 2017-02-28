Karlovic upsets Hewitt at Wimbledon

When Ivo Karlovic beat Lleyton Hewitt at The Championships 2003, he became the first man in the Open Era to beat the defending champion in the first round at Wimbledon

This is the official YouTube page of The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Championships), home of Wimbledon. The Championships 2017 will run from 3 July – 16 July.