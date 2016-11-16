KAIROS : The “Supreme” moment

The ancient Greeks had two words for time: Chronos and Kairos

Kairos means the opportune moment for the accomplishment of a crucial action. The “Suprem” moment.

Feel this moment during the last Roland-Garros final between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

A film directed by Neels Castillon.

