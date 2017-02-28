Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles – Classic Wimbledon Rally

Wheelchair tennis star Gustavo Fernandez supplies the magic in one of the most memorable points at The Championships 2015, teaming up with Nicolas Peifer to get the better of Stephane Houdet and Shingo Kunieda in this rally

