England’s Kyle Edmund took on the highest ranked American player John Isner and managed to survive Isner’s damaging 130+ mph serves to come out with a victory of 4-6 6-3 2-6 6-7. It put the Brit in position to take on Novak Djokovic. With that, Edmund proved there’s more the UK has to be proud about other than the Murrays. See his moment of triumph here.