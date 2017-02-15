ORACLE TEAM USA launch America’s Cup Class yacht

On Valentine’s Day 2017 ORACLE TEAM USA launched the high performance yacht they will use to defend the America’s Cup in Bermuda this summer. They become only the second team to do so, and the high performance yacht represents tens of thousands of hours of design and testing by the entire team. Guests gathered at the team’s base in Dockyard, Bermuda for the big reveal and to listen to words from skipper Jimmy Spithill, General Manager Grant Simmer and Bermuda Premier Michael Dunkley.