Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series Fukuoka Event Highlights

The final day of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series did not disappoint, with exciting action on the water ending in a spectacular victory for Land Rover BAR. The Brits not only won the regatta in Fukuoka, but also earned enough points to become the overall Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series champions. It was a fitting end to an incredible 9 events in 8 countries over the past 16 months. Next stop Bermuda!