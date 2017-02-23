Artemis Racing launch America’s Cup Class yacht

On February 22, 2017 Artemis racing became the fourth team to launch the boat that they will race in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. Their America’s Cup Class yacht, dubbed „Magic Blue“ was lowered into the Great Sound for the first time and christened by Natalia Törnqvist, wife of Team Principal Törbjorn Törnqvist. This marks a huge milestone for the Swedish challenger, who will now be spending as many hours as possible on this new weapon in preparation for the start of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on May 26, 2017.