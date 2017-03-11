Summary – Stage 7 (Nice / Col de la Couillole) – Paris-Nice 2017
Richie PORTE (BMC RACING TEAM) won the stage in (Col de la Couillole) before Alberto CONTADOR (TREK – SEGAFREDO) and Daniel MARTIN (QUICK – STEP FLOORS).
Sergio HENAO MONTOYA (TEAM SKY) is the leader.
Hashtag officiel : #ParisNice
