Summary – Stage 5 (Quincié-en-Beaujolais / Bourg-de-Péage) – Paris-Nice 2017

André GREIPEL (LOTTO SOUDAL) won the stage in (Bourg-de-Péage) before Arnaud DEMARE (FDJ) and Dylan GROENEWEGEN (TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO).

Julian ALAPHILIPPE (QUICK – STEP FLOORS) is the leader.

Hashtag officiel : #ParisNice

