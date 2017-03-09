Summary – Stage 5 (Quincié-en-Beaujolais / Bourg-de-Péage) – Paris-Nice 2017
André GREIPEL (LOTTO SOUDAL) won the stage in (Bourg-de-Péage) before Arnaud DEMARE (FDJ) and Dylan GROENEWEGEN (TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO).
Julian ALAPHILIPPE (QUICK – STEP FLOORS) is the leader.
Hashtag officiel : #ParisNice
Plus d’informations sur :
www.letour.fr/paris-nice
www.facebook.com/parisnicecourse
www.twitter.com/parisnice
www.instagram.com/parisnicecourse
© Amaury Sport Organisation – www.aso.fr
