Résumé – Étape 5 (Quincié-en-Beaujolais / Bourg-de-Péage) – Paris-Nice 2017

Radsport
André GREIPEL (LOTTO SOUDAL) a remporté l’étape à (Bourg-de-Péage) devant Arnaud DEMARE (FDJ) et Dylan GROENEWEGEN (TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO).
Julian ALAPHILIPPE (QUICK – STEP FLOORS) est maillot jaune à bande bleue.

Hashtag officiel : #ParisNice

