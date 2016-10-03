Felix Prangenberg BMX Skatepark Session / EDIT + RAW
Felix Prangenberg (@felix_prangenberg) BMX Skatepark Session / EDIT + RAW #BMX #Skatepark #Fun – We went out to the saladbowl in cologne and filmed this within a few hours only. definetly not the last video we will do with felix! goodtimes! more soon! enjoy and hit us up in the comments. cheers! filmed & edited by @dominikwrobel_ @anno4711 @woozybmx @blacktreefilms
Subscribe to WOOZYBMX for more awesome BMX Videos: http://youtube.com/user/woozybmx?sub_confirmation=1
CHECK THIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUYp5Wjgdog&list=PLIkncM60TYOfOMEEoe1o4tQDHkyXm6YpT
follow woozybmx:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/woozy.bmx.magazine
INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/woozybmx
GOOGLE+: https://plus.google.com/+woozybmx
TWITTER: http://twitter.com/woozybmx
BLOG: http://woozybmx.com
WOOZY BMX Youtube CHANNEL: http://youtube.com/woozybmx
please let us know what you think in the comments. you guys are awesome! thanks! 🙂
want your video to be featured on the woozybmx youtube channel?
send the link to: submit@woozybmx.com
general questions: info@woozybmx.com
business only contact: youtube@woozybmx.com