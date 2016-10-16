Wittmann & Mortara starting side by side – DTM Hockenheim Final 2016

Edoardo Mortara finished the 2nd Qualifying with 1:32.706 and starts the final race from position 6 whereas Wittmann drove a time of 1:32.616 and will start from position 5.

