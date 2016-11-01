What were the key strategy decisions for Mercedes F1 in Mexico?

Motorsport
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

Chief Strategist, James Vowles, explains the key strategy decisions the Team made throughout the Mexican Grand Prix in order to achieve its sixth 1-2 finish of the season.

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1

, , , ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone