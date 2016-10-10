WE DID IT! World Champions 2016! #TheTriple!

Join the celebrations at Mercedes AMG Petronas HQ in Brackley, UK, right at the moment the Silver Arrows crossed the line in Japan to clinch a third consecutive World Constructors‘ Championship title for the team!

