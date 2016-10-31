War Of Words: Verstappen, Vettel And Ricciardo | Mexico Grand Prix 2016

Things got more than a little heated between the two Red Bull drivers and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel as the #MexicoGP reached its climax. Here’s what they had to say afterwards… and before Vettel had been handed a 10-second penalty, promoting Daniel Ricciardo to third and relegating the German to fifth behind Max Verstappen.

