Vettel and Ferrari star | F1 2017 Test Two, Day 3

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari dominate the headlines on the penultimate day of pre-season testing, with the German cruising to a new fastest lap of the winter at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

