Vettel and Ferrari star | F1 2017 Test Two, Day 3

Motorsport
http://youtu.be/a2sbNP3Hd48

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari dominate the headlines on the penultimate day of pre-season testing, with the German cruising to a new fastest lap of the winter at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

