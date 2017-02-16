Valtteri Bottas visits Mercedes HQ: welcome to the family!
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas visits Mercedes HQ in Stuttgart for the first time. During his visit, he was welcomed to the family by Daimler staff, had a look around the machine shop and checked out a few legendary cars in the Mercedes-Benz Museum!
