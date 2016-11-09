Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll to race for Williams in 2017
WILLIAMS MARTINI RACING announced Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll as race drivers for the 2017 F1 season
Valtteri will enter his eighth year with the team, having begun as a test driver in 2010, and his fifth season in a race seat having so far scored nine podiums and helped the team to third place in the Formula One Constructors‘ Championship twice.
At the age of just 18, Lance has dominated the FIA Formula 3 European Championship this season, winning the title by 185 points and claimed 14 race victories.
