US Grand Prix quiz with Mercedes F1 mechanics!

Rosanna catches a ride into the Circuit of the Americas with the Mercedes F1 mechanics ahead of the 2016 US Grand Prix. She has a special F1 quiz for them too – will they get the answers right?! Watch and see!

——

Don’t forget to subscribe to our channel to never miss any of our exclusive videos! http://bit.ly/12EFRRD

http://www.MercedesAMGF1.com

https://www.facebook.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1

https://plus.google.com/+MercedesAMGF1

http://instagram.com/MercedesAMGF1