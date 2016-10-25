US GP Debrief: Battling the Red Bulls in Austin

The MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team scored its 5th 1-2 of the 2016 season at the US Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton took his 50th career victory ahead of his teammate Nico Rosberg who finished second. In this video the Team’s Chief Race Engineer talks to Rosanna about the strategy decisions he and the Team had to make during the race.

