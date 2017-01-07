Tyres – Tech Facts – DTM 2016

Tyres are the connection between the DTM car and the track and they allow for steps, that you will never be able to make with set-up or development that quick. Find out how strongly the tires influence the performance of the car and what factors must be considered to find the correct settings.

